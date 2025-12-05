'DDLJ and we are like a bad habit': Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol react as their statue unveils in London

A new statue of Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has been unveiled at London’s Leicester Square to commemorate 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The film remains the longest-running movie in Indian cinema and continues to be a major cultural touchstone for fans around the world. The bronze sculpture now stands alongside other global film characters featured in Leicester Square’s popular Scenes in the Square trail.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reflect on the emotional moment

Speaking to the BBC, Kajol said she would always remember the moment because her family was present with her. “The one thing that I will treasure is the fact that all four of us were standing in front of it. It was just too cute!” she said.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the same sentiment and described his long-standing connection with the film. “Dilwale Dulhania and me and Kajol are like a bad habit. You can’t get away from us,” he joked. When asked what feels most fulfilling about the moment, he added, “I think all of it. And I can’t take the credit for all of it. I think the film that got created by Adi and all of us, I think it just is so amazing.”

He also spoke about the atmosphere during the ceremony. “Even right now, standing in the rain, we know there’s a sense of achievement to all this gratefulness. And then the music starts playing and Kajol said: ‘What a lovely song!’ As if it’s not even ours, we’re hearing it for the first time!”

Kajol pointed out an unexpected coincidence that made the moment even more meaningful. “By the way, somebody else pointed it out. His introduction in DDLJ was in the rain, and here we have the statue being inaugurated in the rain. It was meant to be,” she said.

Shah Rukh also noted a sweet detail about Kajol’s children. “It’s so strange that her son is wearing a leather jacket, and her daughter is dressed up in a white salwaar kameez.”

Kajol responded that none of it was planned. “I know! It was not planned, it just happened!” When asked how surreal it felt to have her children there, she said, “It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s a little unbelievable, I’m a little awestruck by it as well! So I have to go and see it a little more, a little closely with my specs on!”

The statue marks a major milestone for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, often called the “Romeo and Juliet of Bollywood.” The 1995 film follows Raj and Simran’s journey across Europe and India and famously features scenes shot in Leicester Square. The new installation joins sculptures of Bridget Jones, Harry Potter, Gene Kelly from Singin’ in the Rain, Mary Poppins and Batman.

