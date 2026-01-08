De De Pyaar De 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s light-hearted entertainer

Last year, Ajay Devgn starred in multiple movies. Among them was the light-hearted entertainer, De De Pyaar De 2. The film was released in cinemas, but if you didn’t get the chance to watch it on the big screens, then you’re in luck. The sequel to the star’s 2019 movie has finally made it’s OTT debut on Netflix. Read on to know from when can you stream the rom-com online.

De De Pyaar De 2 on OTT

Filmmaker Anshul Sharma assembled an impressive cast to tickle the audience's funny bones with his romantic comedy film, De De Pyaar De 2. After making its big screen debut in November 2025, the comic caper is all set to make its way to OTT. The makers have just announced that DDPD 2 can be streamed on Netflix starting January 9, 2026.

The team dropped a new poster of the film featuring the entire cast of the show. In the caption, they penned, “Time to meet the family, kyunki ab hai ladkiwalon ki baari. Watch De De Pyaar De 2, out 9 January on Netflix.”

Check it out:

About De De Pyaar De 2

In the clean family entertainer, Ajay Devgn returns as Ashish Mehra. But this time, he played a 52-year-old boyfriend who wants to get into wedlock with his girlfriend Ayesha Khurana (played by Rakul Preet Singh). However, her modern parents, Rajji Khurana and Anju Khurana (played by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor), are against their 24-year age gap.

The situation comedy showcases how the lovebirds try to convince her parents to give them their blessings for their next phase. But will they succeed in their mission? Those who have enjoyed the film on big screens know the answer, and the rest will have to watch the rom-com on OTT soon.

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s work front, the veteran Bollywood star’s next venture is Dhamaal 4, which he is co-producing. Devgn also has Drishyam 3 and Ranger in the pipeline. As for Rakul, she is currently working on Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

