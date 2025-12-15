Debutants of 2025: 7 new actors who entered Bollywood - Ahaan Panday to Rasha Thadani

Debutants have managed to steal the spotlight in Bollywood cinema this year. While some attained quite some attention, others didn’t manage to hit the spot just right. As 2025 comes to an end, let’s take a quick look at some debutants from Hindi cinema this year.

7 Debutants of 2025 in Bollywood

1. Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara

Bollywood witnessed a sensational box office run with the musical romantic drama Saiyaara. With this Mohit Suri directorial, the film industry also saw the birth of a new star as Ahaan Panday headlined the project.

The new-age actor, with his rugged look and suave charisma, managed to strike a chord with the audience, delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience alongside his passionate chemistry with co-star Aneet Padda.

2. Veer Pahariya in Sky Force

Speaking of debuts in Bollywood, cinema screens, and social media platforms to an even larger extent, were filled with the face of Veer Pahariya this year. The debutant made his breakthrough by co-starring with Akshay Kumar in the war drama Sky Force.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film featured Veer as T. Krishna Vijaya, an Air Force officer portrayed with utmost sincerity and strong screen presence by the newcomer.

3. Aaman Devgan in Azaad

Up next on the list is Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn, who rose to fame with his much-awaited Bollywood debut in the period action drama Azaad, alongside his uncle. The film featured him as a stable boy who develops a deep bond with a horse named Azaad.

However, Aaman’s performance left a lot to be desired, with the film itself turning out to be an underwhelming venture for critics and at the box office.

4. Aneet Padda in Saiyaara

When mentioning Ahaan Panday, it wouldn’t be right to leave out Saiyaara’s leading lady, Aneet Padda. The young actress, with her effortless charm and skillful acting, easily became one of the most beloved young performers in Indian cinema through the musical romantic drama.

Her subtle yet poignant performance left a lasting impression on audiences and is likely to continue resonating in the same way through her upcoming ventures.

5. Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant

Late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut this year with the Netflix web series Black Warrant. The show, which premiered earlier this year, was noted for its dynamic narration and treatment.

Amid the show’s intense narrative, what truly caught everyone’s attention was Zahan’s restrained yet powerful performance. Every nuanced moment he delivered was met with favorable comparisons to his grandfather.

6. Rasha Thadani in Azaad

Another star kid who made her way to the theatres this year and caught attention was actress Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani.

While her acting skills had received mixed opinions, her performance in the viral dance number Uyi Amma continues to be a hit, offering her quite the visibility on social media, with fans praising her dance moves.

7. Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar

Rounding off the list is actress Sara Arjun, who made a successful transition from child artist to leading co-star in the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller showcased a new opening to her career, with the film continuing its run at the box office.

