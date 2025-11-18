Deepika Padukone amidst exiting big projects opposite Prabhas: 'People offer a lot of money and think...'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has opened up about her changing priorities in the film industry, saying that even Rs 500-crore spectacles no longer excite her. The actress recently exited two major projects, Kalki 2898 AD and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, citing reasons that include unhealthy work culture and the need for fair working hours.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Deepika shared, “At this stage, it’s not about that anymore. It’s not about the Rs 100-crore films, or even the Rs 500–Rs 600 crore ones.” She stated that her focus has shifted from chasing commercial success to supporting new talent and creative storytelling.

Deepika Padukone on empowering new creative voices

The actress, who has previously backed films like Chhapaak and 83 through her production company KA Productions, said that what excites her now is empowering other talent. She added that she and her team are focused on enabling storytelling and supporting other creative minds, including writers, directors, and new producers, as that feels meaningful to her.

Deepika Padukone explained that she chooses projects based on instinct and honesty rather than financial scale. “Anything that doesn’t feel true to me doesn’t cut it. Sometimes people offer a lot of money and think that’s enough, but it isn’t. And the reverse is also true—some things may not be commercially big, but I believe in the people or the message, and I’ll stand by it,” she said.

Here’s why Deepika prioritizes health and balance over work

The actress also addressed Bollywood’s culture of overworking. “We have normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you’re healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one,” she said.

Reports had previously suggested that equal pay and adherence to an eight-hour workday played a role in her decision to step away from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD.

Reflecting on her journey, Deepika added, “Was I always this clear? Maybe not. But I’ve reached that clarity now. Do I sometimes look back and think, ‘What was I thinking?’ Of course. That’s part of learning. Maybe 10 years from now, I’ll question some of today’s choices. But right now, they feel honest.”

After these departures, Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming film King, marking another high-profile collaboration in their longstanding professional partnership. Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, still features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

