Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce 2nd daughter’s name as Devi Padukone Singh; Share adorable photo with Dua

Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, have announced the name of their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, on social media. The actress shared a family picture featuring Ranveer and their eldest daughter, Dua, making the announcement official.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh name their second child Devi

On the occasion of Dussehra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surprised followers by revealing the name of their second daughter in a joint social media post. Sharing the heartwarming family photograph, the actress captioned, “Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh .”

Here’s the post:

The photograph features the family donning golden outfits. Deepika is holding baby Devi in her arms with a sweet smile, while their elder daughter, Dua, places a kiss on her baby sister’s face. Meanwhile, Ranveer looks radiant as the doting father, posing alongside his wife and daughters.

The adorable picture has been winning hearts online, with several celebrities, including Bipasha Basu, Sharvari, Veer Pahariya, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi, sharing their reactions in the comments.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a destination wedding in Italy on November 14, 2018. The celebrations included ceremonies following Konkani and Sindhi traditions. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024, followed by their second daughter on September 19, 2026.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in a leading role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also featured Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

Up next, the actor will headline Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by debutant Jai Mehta. The film will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan as the co-lead.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming action film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is expected to feature Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and others in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Deepika is also part of the upcoming epic film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Atlee, the ambitious project is expected to feature extensive visual effects.

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