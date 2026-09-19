Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh blessed with their second baby girl on September 19

Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, have finally welcomed their second child, with the actors making the news official on social media. The couple has confirmed that they have been blessed with a baby girl, their second child, on September 19, 2026.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh become parents to their second baby girl

In a simple post, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of a baby’s foot with the caption, “Welcome baby girl,” accompanied by an evil eye emoji. As the actress made the announcement official, several celebrities and netizens took to social media to extend their congratulations.

The couple had announced their second pregnancy on April 19 by sharing a picture of their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024, with a sweet “Welcome baby girl” announcement.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer sought blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple a day before the birth of their second baby. The couple was accompanied by Ranveer’s parents during their temple visit on September 18.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in a lead role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. Apart from Singh, the film featured Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and others in key roles.

Up next, the actor will headline Pralay. Directed by debutant Jai Mehta, the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan as the co-lead.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming action film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is expected to feature Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and others in key roles. It is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Deepika is also part of the upcoming epic film Raaka , headlined by Allu Arjun. Directed by Atlee, the movie is being mounted on a massive scale, with extensive use of CGI and VFX. While further details about the project are yet to be revealed, the film is expected to unveil it’s first glimpse on September 21, 2026.

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