Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh; Big sister Dua breaks the news

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2024, are set to become parents again. The couple shared the news on April 19, 2026, confirming that they are expecting their second child. The announcement quickly caught attention as their beloved daughter Dua made the news official.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

The couple revealed the news through a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter, Dua. In the image, the little Dua is seen holding a positive pregnancy test kit, adding a personal and heartwarming touch to the announcement. Keeping the caption minimal, Deepika Padukone simply included two evil eye emoticons. The thoughtful reveal struck a chord as Ranveer and Deepika went the creative way to share their family's new milestone.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony at Lake Como, are embracing another exciting phase in their personal lives. After welcoming Dua, they both have often shared how they are navigating family life while continuing to manage their demanding and high-profile careers in the film industry.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Despite major personal milestones, Deepika Padukone continues to maintain a packed professional schedule. She has King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. In addition, she is part of Raaka, featuring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee.

Ranveer Singh riding high on Dhurandhar success

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is enjoying a remarkable phase at the box office with the success of the Dhurandhar franchise. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, highlighting his strong commercial pull. Next, he is set to appear in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta.

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