Deepika Padukone comments as Alia Bhatt turns heads in revealing Gucci cut-out dress at The Ba***ds Of Bollywood screening

It's a special night for Bollywood! Netflix organised a special premiere of Aryan Khan's debut show, The Bad***s of Bollywood, in Mumbai. Several stars and superstars embraced the event with their presence. Alia Bhatt was spotted in a fairy white dress, along with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, at the premiere. However, before heading to the event, the actress dropped a series of her pictures on her social media. What caught our attention was a comment by none other than Deepika Padukone.

Soon to be seen along with Allu Arjun in A22 x A6, Deepika Padukone commented, 'STUNNING!' on Alia Bhatt's post. Apart from Deepika, Bhumi Pednekar also liked and commented on Alia's pictures. She wrote, "Too Good", while Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "OMG WOWS (along with three white hearts)". For the unversed, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a white, revealing Gucci cut-out dress and paired it with a matching luxurious handbag. Her caption read, "the good, the bads and the glam @gucci (star emoji) All set for the #TheBadsOfBollywood! @___aryan___ @redchilliesent @netflix_in."

Celebrities spotted at The Bad***s of Bollywood premiere night

Celebrities who attended the star-studded night are Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Karan Johar, Atlee Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Kapur, Seema Sachdev, Nirvaan Khan, Arhaan Khan, Chunky Panday, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan and others.

For the unversed, The Bad***s of Bollywood is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18 for subscribers. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and others in pivotal roles. Aryan Khan serves as the creator and director of the much-awaited series. The full star cast was spotted at the premiere night while cheering and posing for the shutterbugs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twin in white, Ambanis, Ajay Devgn-Kajol arrive in style