Deepika Padukone doesn’t want to ‘prove anything’ amid The White Lotus Season 4 exit buzz: ‘Calm isn’t weakness’

Deepika Padukone has had a rollercoaster of a year already. Following her exit from Spirit and then from Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, the actress was then reported not to be joining The White Lotus Season 4 due to her unwillingness to audition for the part, as per Variety India. While it remains hearsay as of now, the 40-year-old has seemingly reacted to all the chaos around her with a simple post. In the late night of February 27, she took to her Instagram account to share a note on not reacting to the noise around her in a reply seemingly about her multiple film exits.

The star was reportedly approached for the third instalment of the Emmy-winning show but is said to have declined owing to her pregnancy at the time. Now, for the upcoming season, the actress reportedly did not wish to audition.

Aside from this, Deepika Padukone has briefly spoken about her decision to demand 8-hour work shifts and the gendered gap in the film industry. In her new update, the actress has addressed her plan to stay focused and grounded instead, “Becoming calm is the loudest flex. Anyone can lose their sh-t, react fast, talk loud, and make noise. That takes zero strength. Real power shows up when chaos hits, and you don’t fold. When drama tries to pull you in, and you stay grounded. When life pokes you again and again, and you still choose control over impulse. Yeah, it takes work."

The quote she shared further spoke about how her successful career allows one not to have loud reactions to everything and instead choose the path of moving forward with confidence. She seems to be sitting with discomfort and not letting her emotions do the talking. The note further read, “Calm isn’t weakness; it’s mastery. It’s knowing you don’t have to prove anything, explain everything, or react to everyone. While others burn energy panicking, you move quietly, clearly, and on purpose. In a world addicted to noise, staying calm is a damn superpower," the note also mentioned.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was photographed joining Shah Rukh Khan on the set of King, in which he stars alongside his real-life daughter Suhana Khan. The actress is also the leading lady of the Telugu project AA22xA6, with Atlee at the helm alongside Allu Arjun.

