Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in Rs 48000 lace attire, poses for maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh and Dua; PICS

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s daughter, Dua, turned two on September 8, 2026. The couple recently shared glimpses from her birthday celebration on social media, with Deepika also seen flaunting her baby bump in a series of monochromatic pictures.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate daughter Dua’s birthday

Taking to social media, Ranveer Singh shared the pictures and wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!”

Here’s the post:

In April 2026, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they were expecting their second child. In the series of pictures shared on social media, the couple celebrates their firstborn daughter’s birthday with a maternity shoot, with all three dressed in white outfits.

Deepika and Ranveer, who had been in a relationship for several years, got married in Italy in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Dua, in 2024. The couple officially revealed her name nearly two months after her birth, announcing it in November of the same year.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in a lead role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. Apart from Singh, the film featured Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and others in key roles.

Up next, the actor will headline Pralay . Directed by debutant Jai Mehta, the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan as the co-lead.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming action film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is expected to feature Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and others in key roles. It is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Deepika is also part of the upcoming epic film Raaka , headlined by Allu Arjun. Directed by Atlee, the movie is being mounted on a massive scale, with extensive use of CGI and VFX. While further details about the project are yet to be revealed, the film is expected to feature Arjun in multiple roles, with Rashmika Mandanna also reportedly part of the cast.

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