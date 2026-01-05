Deepika Padukone flips hair in swag, says 'it's all in the family' as she reacts to hubby Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar success

Deepika Padukone recently marked her milestone 40th birthday in a way that truly touched her fans. Instead of a standard celebrity party, she organized an intimate "meet and greet" to celebrate both her birthday and Christmas. Proving why she is one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, Deepika even arranged flight tickets for some of her supporters to ensure they could join her for the special day.

While several moments from the event are being shared online today, one particular video has captured everyone’s hearts. In the viral clip, a radiant Deepika is seen asking her fans if they watched her husband Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar. When the audience responded with a thunderous "Yes," Deepika couldn't hide her pride, playfully flaunting her muscles and giving a confident hair flip to celebrate his victory. When the host joked that he hadn't prepared to discuss other films, she simply smiled and said, "It’s all in the family."



The internet has collectively melted watching Deepika openly gush over Ranveer’s latest win. Social media is buzzing with "awws," particularly on Reddit where one user commented, “Proud Wifey ❤️,” while another fan noted, “This is so cute. Obviously, she's happy for his success 😍.” Others couldn't get enough of her playful energy, with one person admitting, “I am just loving whatever she is doing with her hair.” To help clarify what was happening in the slightly muffled clip, a fan who was actually there explained, “She asked all fans, did you all watch Dhurandhar? We said Yess and appreciated the movie, then she did her hair flip.”

Looking ahead, it’s a massive year for the power couple. Ranveer is already gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2 this March. Meanwhile, Deepika is set to dominate the screen with a powerhouse lineup, including the film King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and the highly-anticipated AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun and Atlee.

