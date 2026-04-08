Deepika Padukone gives a befitting reply to allegations of choosing silence on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, says “Who is the joke on?”

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the box office. Several actors, filmmakers, and celebs showed up openly and appreciated the film. However, there has been constant chatter around Deepika Padukone's stance on husband Ranveer Singh's film.

The Padmavat actress has finally put an end to this ongoing conversation by commenting on a reel where she was asked whether her silence was a deliberate statement or the internet is reading too much into celebrity social media silence. Deepika addressed it with her witty humor. She commented, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”

Her reaction came after the film grossed over Rs. 1500 crore at the worldwide box office. As per her response, she had watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge much earlier, and she already knew how the film would pan out at the box office.

Her fans also showed their support and defended her against the ongoing narrative. A social media user commented, “She's busy taking care of their kid, leave her alone!” Another one wrote, “She must've watched it already, leave their marriage alone, dear media.” A third user commented, “Support doesn't mean to showcase everything on social media.”

Though she had not posted anything about the sequel until today, she had shown her support for the first film back in December 2025. The Kalki 2898 AD actress had posted a story appreciating her husband Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's sheer brilliance. Her Instagram story read, “Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.36 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to the cinema hall now! So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh (with a kissing emoji) Congratulations to the entire cast and crew @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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