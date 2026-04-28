Deepika Padukone glows in first appearance at Mumbai airport after pregnancy news, Ranveer Singh turns protective husband; Video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. Last week, the couple announced the happy news to the world. Since then, fans have been eager to see the actress in all her glory. Well, earlier today, the heartthrob couple of B-town were spotted at Mumbai airport, jetting off to an undisclosed foreign location.

Deepika Padukone spotted after pregnancy news

After welcoming Dua into their world, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their second child soon. But before the couple takes a break from work to completely focus on DP’s pregnancy, they still have some commitments to fulfil. This is probably why they were spotted at Mumbai, in the wee hours of April 28, 2026.

This is the first time the King actress has made a public appearance since the news of her second pregnancy was announced. At the airport, she exited her swanky luxury car and headed to the entry gates. She sported an all-blue denim-on-denim ensemble comprising a pair of pants and an oversized jacket to conceal her visible baby bump. Adding a pop of color to her attire, she wore bright yellow sneakers. With a neatly tied low ponytail, no makeup, a pair of colored eyewear, and a luxury bag, she completed her look.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh also accompanied his wife on the trip. Like an ultimate protective husband, he quickly went to Deepika’s side of the car and helped her get out of the vehicle. He then guarded her like his bodyguard and made sure she was comfortable as they made their way inside the premises. The Dhurandhar star served airport fashion with a simple oversized white t-shirt and blue baggy denim pants.

Ever since reports of Padukone’s second pregnancy surfaced, it’s been speculated that either her role would be trimmed or she would be replaced by someone else. But recently, the makers of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Raaka, her upcoming Telugu pan-India actioner, cleared the air.

While talking to The Times of India, the team clarified that everything is moving as planned. “Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set. She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy,” the insider stated. DP is also filming for King with Shah Rukh Khan.

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