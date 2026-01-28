'Deepika Padukone is my lucky charm, fans will see her completely different side': Atlee on working with actor in AA22xA6

Filmmaker Atlee has once again expressed his admiration for Deepika Padukone as the actor has is on board his ambitious Telugu pan-India film AA22xA6, headlined by Allu Arjun. Reuniting after the massive success of Jawan, Atlee described Deepika as his “lucky charm” and hinted that audiences are in for a surprising new version of the star.

Atlee on working with Deepika Padukone



In a recent interaction with India Today, Atlee opened up about collaborating with Deepika Padukone for the second time after Jawan and shared his excitement about her return to films post becoming a mother. “Yes, she's my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful, she's unbelievable.” Atlee suggested that the film will showcase 'a completely different side of Deepika', marking her return to the screen after embracing motherhood.

Deepika Padukone's first collab with Allu Arjun



AA22xA6, which also marks Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration with Allu Arjun, has been generating enormous buzz since its announcement. Atlee has described the project as the biggest film of his career and revealed that the team is working tirelessly to bring his vision to life. “Every day, we are discovering something. I am aware of how everyone wants to hear about the film. And honestly, more than my audience, I am really waiting to tell them everything. We are spending sleepless nights working on it. I know it's no excuse, but we are equally excited. We are readying something really big for everyone. And once it's done, trust me, everyone will enjoy it to the maximum.”

Earlier this year, the producers officially welcomed Deepika to the project with a video featuring her in conversation with Atlee, teasing an action-heavy role. The makers captioned the announcement, “The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.”

Deepika Padukone’s work front



AA22xA6 will be Deepika Padukone’s second Telugu pan-India film after Kalki 2898 AD that also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Also, she will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King starring Shah Rukh Khan, which is slated for a 2026 release.

