Deepika Padukone proudly admits to being obsessed with Dua, recalls finding daughter's half-eaten thepla in bag after two days

Deepika Padukone might come across as a diva, an icon who is focussed to ruling the world with her acting skills. However, she’s a desi girl at heart whose favorite job right now is watching her daughter grow. Recently, the actress admitted that she’s obsessed with her daughter and can often be found saying “I Love You” to her baby girl.

Deepika Padukone admits to being obsessed with Dua

Deepika Padukone has finally returned to the limelight after giving birth to her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024. In a recent chit-chat with Harper's Bazaar India, the actress spoke about her obsession with the baby girl. When the Om Shanti Om debutant was asked about her recent obsession, she admitted, “Not current, I’m going to remove ‘current’ from it. My obsession is my daughter.”

Further on, DP was asked to reveal the weirdest thing she had in her bag. This is when the diva went back and recalled that there was a piece of thepla that Dua was eating, and it was in her bag, which she found after two days. While music keeps the actress sane, ever since she became a mom, Deepika’s playlist has changed. Unlike earlier, she now vibes to nursery rhymes, and the Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes song has taken over her favorite karaoke track.

Prior to being an actress, Deepika used to play badminton. Hence, one would think that if not an actor, she would have become an award-winning badminton player. But, according to the global icon, she would have become an interior designer. Having said that, she did divulge that her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, thinks that being a lawyer should have been an alternative career option. When asked which phrase she often finds herself using, the happy mom was quick to state that she says I love you a lot to her baby.

Well, Deepika is all set to return to the big screen. She will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming actioner, King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others. King is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 24, 2026, coinciding with Christmas.

