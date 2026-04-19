Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday comment

Amid the noise of box office milestones and packed schedules, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared an intimate update that resonated deeply with fans. Deepika took to Instagram in her understated style, offering a glimpse into their personal lives. The post featured their daughter, Dua holding a pregnancy test, adding an emotional touch that quickly captured celebs' attention and sparked widespread warmth.

Celebs shower love on the couple

The announcement soon went viral, drawing heartfelt reactions from across the industry. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday were amongst the first to send their wishes for the couple. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also joined in with warm wishes for the growing family. The comment section soon transformed into a celebration filled with love, emojis, and affectionate messages.

Bollywood joins the celebration

As the news spread, more wishes poured in from across Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Neil Nitin Mukesh were among those who shared their excitement. Messages ranged from heartfelt notes to strings of celebratory emojis, reflecting genuine happiness for the couple.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's growing family

Padukone and Singh first stepped into parenthood on September 8, 2024, when they welcomed their daughter, Dua. Married in 2018 in Italy, they later revealed her name during Diwali, sharing that “Dua,” meaning prayer, held deep emotional significance. Now, with a second child on the way, they are preparing to embrace another beautiful chapter in their family life.

Padukone-Singh's work front

Deepika Padukone has King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. In addition, she is part of Raaka, featuring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. Ranveer Singh is enjoying a remarkable phase with the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Next, he is set to appear in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta.

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