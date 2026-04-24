Deepika Padukone returns to filming King with Shah Rukh Khan after announcing second pregnancy; Report

Deepika Padukone is ready to be a mommy of two! The Indian actress recently announced her and husband Ranveer Singh’s second pregnancy via an announcement on their Instagram accounts, starring firstborn daughter Dua. Amid all the happiness, it has been noted that she has been working hard to get her work commitments sorted out, with a latest report from Mid-Day claiming that she has returned to the set of her upcoming film King, in which she stars alongside former co-star and friend, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

Deepika Padukone returns to work amid second pregnancy revelation

As per the report, following the announcement of her second pregnancy on April 19, Deepika Padukone has returned to a busy week, with her having returned to the set of King on April 21. She is said to have been prepping for an action shoot with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, which will be conducted over the span of two days. According to their source, “Shah Rukh and Deepika filmed the scene on April 21 and 22, with the latter dressed in an all-white outfit. A special set was constructed at Golden Tobacco Studio in Vile Parle. The combat choreography is in line with the film’s larger-than-life treatment.”

The two actors are said to be involved in a ‘hyper-stylised fight sequence’ with not one or two but eight fights alongside them. This is not the end, as director Siddharth Anand is said to have planned another action moment in a sandy backdrop for the actors. This will be conducted in a Mira Road studio at a later date.

According to the rumors so far, King’s casting lineup includes Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, with Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and others joining in key roles. The action thriller film has confirmed a Christmas release, with the film hitting the theaters on December 24, 2026.

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