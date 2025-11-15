Deepika Padukone slams overwork amid Kalki 2 and Spirit exit, emphasizes support for new mothers: ‘We mistake burnout…’

Bollywood superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are proud parents of one-year-old Dua, who has been the light of their lives ever since her birth in 2024. Ever since she was welcomed into the world, there has been talk about the new parents’ return to work, and the actress has been vocal about requiring a fixed schedule for the same, leading to her exit from 2 films. Now speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Pathaan star has revealed how people have normalized overworking, but she plans on sticking to her principles.

Deepika Padukone opens up on being a new mom

Speaking about how motherhood changed her as a person, the actress shares, Every cliché is true. When mothers say, ‘You’ll understand when you become one,’ it’s true. I have so much more respect for my mother now. You can plan how you think you’ll navigate work and motherhood, but the reality is very different. I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That’s something I want to focus on.” She recently put the spotlight on how even male actors have previously defined their working hours, and the filmmakers decided to respect that, but the lack of support for a female star doing the same has been surprising for her.

“We’ve normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you’re healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one,” she added. Continuing to promote progressive ideas, she shared how her own office functions eight hours a day and for five days a week, allowing weekends to rest. She has also put in place appropriate maternity and paternity policies, as well as supports bringing children to work.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently confirmed her appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, King.

