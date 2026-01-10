Deepika Padukone stuns in purple bandhani saree at friend's wedding in New York, Ranveer Singh looks sharp in blue suit: PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone is a girl’s girl. Hence, when her dearest friend, Sneha Ramachander, invited her to fly to New York and be her bridesmaid, the Indian actress couldn’t resist. Now, an image from Sneha and Chris Rossi has gone viral, and we can’t stop admiring Deepika in her purple saree. Check it out!

Deepika Padukone stuns in a saree at a friend’s wedding

Whether in India or abroad, Deepika Padukone never misses wearing her favorite Indian attire, the saree, to a wedding. Yet again, she donned the timeless attire and made heads turn at her friend’s wedding. A while ago, DP’s girl pal, Sneha Ramachander, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning image from her wedding.

The photo showcased the bride sitting in the centre with her four besties. Among them was Om Shanti Om actress Deepika Padukone, who looked effortlessly beautiful in a purple bandhani saree. While her attire did the talking, Padukone’s contagious laughter and positive aura lit up the room. Calling them her ride or die, Sneha captioned the picture, “Four pieces of my heart, and my ride or die for life.”

Check it out:

A couple of days ago, Mehul Patel, an Indian DJ who performed at Sneha and Chris’s wedding, dropped a selfie with Deepika. In the photo, we get a closer look at DP’s flawless makeup and the eye-popping jewels she wore with her simple saree paired with a heavily embellished blouse.

With her staple kohl-rimmed eyes, skin-like base, and nude lips, she finished off her look. The actress rounded out her look by wearing a purple choker, a pair of bejeweled earrings, and her hair styled in a sleek bun.

Check it out:

Mehul also shared a selfie taken by Ranveer Singh, who accompanied his wife to the wedding. The Dhurandhar star sported a bearded look and donned a blue suit along with a diamond necklace and a pair of tinted eyewear. When the DJ thanked Singh for the image, the actor commented on his post, “You played a banging set, bro! Thank you for the memories!”

Check it out:

Talking about Deepika’s work front, she will be next seen with Shah Rukh Khan in King. As for Ranveer, he is ready to blow up the box office with Dhurandhar Part 2.

