Deepika Padukone to become in-laws with Sunny Deol’s relative? Sister Anisha to wed beau Rohan Archarya: Report

A new, big, fat Indian wedding seems to be in the making, and Ranveer Singh may be the planner at work! According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Deepika Padukone’s younger sister Anisha has locked her marriage to a powerful family, and it’ll make the actress distant in-laws with none other than the Deol family. It is believed that Anisha Padukone and Rohan Acharya were dating for a while. Although no official announcements have been made yet, it has been reported that the preparations for the wedding are underway.

It is said that confirmations from both sides are expected soon, as the plans for Anisha Padukone and Rohan Archarya’s wedding get in place.

How would Anisha and Rohan's marriage connect Deepika Padukone and Sunny Deol?

Anisha Padukone is the daughter of badminton star Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Sister to top actress Deepika Padukone, she is a professional golfer herself as well as the CEO of Live Love Laugh, a mental health foundation launched by her Bollywood star sister.

Meanwhile, the boy in concern, Rohan Archarya, is the son of Sumit Acharya and is based in Dubai. He is also the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy from his mother’s side of the family, with his mom Chimoo Acharya being the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and Basu Bhattacharya. Rinki is the daughter of Bimal. The rumored groom is brother to Drisha Acharya, who is married to Sunny Deol’s son Karal Deol.

Here’s how Ranveer Singh may have played the matchmaker for the couple. A source shared, "Ranveer Singh could well have played cupid. Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family, and Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently crossed paths with Sunny Deol and the family at the funeral of his father and Bollywood icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24.

