Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi’s gripping series online

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse and trafficking.

Delhi Crime Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing back Shefali Shah as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in another intense and grounded crime story. The much-awaited season premiered on November 13, 2025, and has been available to watch from 1:30 pm (IST). Fans can stream all six episodes on Netflix, where the acclaimed crime drama continues its legacy of impactful storytelling and real-life inspiration.

The series changed the landscape of Indian crime thrillers when it first released in 2019. Led by Shefali Shah, the show earned global praise for its realistic approach and emotional depth. It also became the first Indian series to win Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards, marking a major milestone for Indian storytelling. With two powerful seasons already behind it, Season 3 aims to carry the same authenticity.

Where to watch Delhi Crime Season 3 online?

Delhi Crime Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Viewers can watch all six episodes on the platform, which continues its partnership with the franchise.

Shefali Shah returns as the determined DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, or “Madam Sir,” as her team calls her. The core cast includes Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh and Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, ensuring a familiar link for long-time viewers. The season also introduces new faces, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji.

Here’s what Delhi Crime Season 3 is about

The new season explores the disturbing world of human trafficking, with a focus on cases involving young women and children. Vartika and her team begin investigating a series of missing people across Delhi, eventually uncovering a vast and hidden network. As the story unfolds, one name emerges repeatedly, Badi Didi, played by Huma Qureshi.

The tension between Vartika and Badi Didi forms the heart of the narrative. Their contrasting principles and leadership styles create a strong emotional and psychological conflict.

Director Tanuj Chopra confirmed in an interview with Firstpost that Season 3 draws direct inspiration from the 2012 Baby Falak case. He said, “The story began with a real incident where a young girl brought a bruised baby to the hospital, and as the truth unfolded, it revealed layers of abuse and trafficking.”

The writing team, Mayank Tewari, Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Shubhra Swarup, Apoorva Bakshi, and Michael Hogan, crafted the story under the direction of Ritchie Mehta, ensuring a grounded and sensitive portrayal.

Disclaimer: This content discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers/viewers. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. If you find this content upsetting or need support, please consider reaching out to a qualified professional or a support helpline.

