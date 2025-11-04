Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah begins hunt for ‘Badi Didi’ Huma Qureshi in new chapter

Delhi Crime, the first Indian web series to win an Emmy award, is returning with another intense season. The stakes are much higher this time, as the no-nonsense investigative thriller drama goes beyond regional borders. The upcoming season marks the return of Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, along with her OG squad. This time, she must crack a human trafficking case and confront Huma Qureshi's villainous character, Badi Didi.

Ever since the streaming giant dropped its first look, fans have been curious to know what's going to take place in the third season. And finally, the much-awaited trailer of Delhi Crime Season 3 is out now, which offers a sneak peek at yet another riveting case. While sharing the trailer on its social media handles, Netflix wrote, “A crime that crosses every border, a criminal that crosses every line. Madam Sir and team take on Badi Didi. Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix. #DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix.”

The trailer begins with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi finding a shipment carrying 30 innocent girls. When she, along with her team, start the investigation, she finds out that girls were going missing all over India, in a similar pattern. As the trailer progresses, we get a glimpse of Huma Qureshi's dark character, who is the mastermind behind the human trafficking chain.

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the upcoming season is also inspired by true events, like its previous two seasons. For the uninitiated, the Nirbhaya case inspired the pilot season, the second season explored the terror of the Kachha Baniyan gang, and the third season is originated from multiple real-life events related to human trafficking.

Delhi Crime Season 3 is all set to stream on Netflix from November 13. The cast includes Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji.

