Dhamaal 4 locks June 12, 2026 release date, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi return for comedy madness

A comedy adventure awaits the fans of cinemas as on January 17, 2026, the makers of the Dhamaal series have announced the release of its next instalment, Dhamaal 4. A new update was released with the words ‘Dhamaal Times, Breaking News’ on it. The image showed the release date, confirming it as June 12, 2026. It further added, “Ab Dhamaal bola hai, toh karna hi padega. Stay tuned!” (When they’ve asked for an uproar, then we have to deliver. Stay tuned!)

Dhamaal 4 fixes its June premiere this year

The upcoming comedy film, Dhamaal 4, will be released on the big screens this June and promises a lot of fun for the viewers. Major fan-favorite actors will reprise their roles in the long-running characters that have become household names. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi, who will be back to showcase their unrivaled camaraderie and comic timing alongside Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, who plan on presenting their most comic selves to the fans of the series.

The Gulshan Kumar and T-Series film, made in collaboration with Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production, has long been awaited by fans of the series. Dhamaal 4 is an Indra Kumar directorial, and is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The previous films were released over the past many years, with close to two decades since the original debuted on screens. Following Dhamaal in 2007, a sequel named Double Dhamaal was dropped in 2011, and Total Dhamaal, an unrelated reboot, saw a new cast with only a few members returning in 2019.

After 3 successful runs at the theaters with impressive box office numbers, the admirers of the series have been demanding more laughter from the creators. Their wishes are set to be fulfilled with the newest installment. Dhamaal 4 to hit the theatres on June 12, 2026!

