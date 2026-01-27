Dhamaal 4 New Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh starrer gets postponed, avoids clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic

Dhamaal 4 will not be released on March 19 or June 12, 2026. On January 27, the makers of the film announced yet another date for the film after previously changing their plans to a June release. Now, the Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi starrer will hit the theaters on July 3, 2026, instead. Earlier, it was believed that the film avoided its clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 (aka Dhurandhar The Revenge) and Yash’s Toxic, by moving it from March to a mid-year release. Now the schedule has been changed again, according to the latest announcement.

Dhamaal 4 locks July premiere, shares new photo with cast on set

On Tuesday, the makers of the film shared a new post on their social media announcing the change in plans for Dhamaal 4. A couple of photos were attached with the words, “When chaos meets comedy, you know it’s Dhamaal time!

Makers have chosen the auspicious date to unleash the ultimate family entertainer in theatres on 3rd July 2026.”

The photos revealed the lead stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi, alongside the director Indra Kumar. Dhamaal 4 is all set to have a star cast of Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan taking on crucial roles in the film. To be released under the banners of Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production, the film brings on a collaboration between Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films.

About the Dhamaal franchise

The first film was released in 2007 and was received well at the box office, with fans enjoying the hilarious nature of the lead stars. The original was then rebooted for a sequel in 2011, called Double Dhamaal. An unrelated third film was released in 2019 with not many returning stars and the addition of Ajay Devgn to the bunch. The creators seem to be ready to give the new set of cast members another chance at comedy chaos with a few new faces.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar on OTT: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster online