Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur to get married this Valentine's Day? Know all about their Feb 14 wedding rumors

Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have long been involved in relationship rumors. After being spotted at the same event as well as a hand-holding sighting that has grabbed the attention of everyone around them, the two are yet to confirm any such possibilities. Amid all the chaos, new reports have surfaced claiming that the two are set to tie the knot this Valentine’s Day in the presence of their friends and family, a complete private affair. The concerned parties are yet to confirm the same.

Is marriage on the cards? Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are yet to respond

The two sides have not commented on the matter since, but more reports surrounding their alleged love story have floated on the internet, with the latest one from Free Press Journal claiming that a February 14 wedding date has been set, with an intimate ceremony planned for the couple. Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are yet to confirm or deny the same.

Dhanush’s alleged support for rumored girlfriend, Mrunal Thakur’s film

Back in August 2025, Dhanush attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, in which she starred as the female lead. There were rumors that he and Mrunal Thakur were indeed dating, and the internet liked to believe it based on a clip of them side-hugging at the screening, where many claimed some hand-holding took place. Later, the actress clarified to Only Kollywood that he was just a ‘good friend’ and had in fact been invited by her co-star on the film, Ajay Devgn. She called it ‘funny’ that they were even being linked together.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s alleged ‘lowkey’ dating phase

Just as fans of the two thought the rumors had settled down, a source shared with News18 that the two were indeed dating but were keeping it low-key as of now. “It’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted,” was said regarding their blooming romance.

Partying together with friends

After the wrap of Tere Ishk Mein’s shoot, his film with Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur was spotted getting together with the bunch for a night out. This only fueled the rumors further. However, the two actors have not commented on it so far.

