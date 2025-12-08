Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: Abhay Deol recalls being scolded in an emotional note, Esha ‘painfully misses papa’

Dharmendra, the legendary Bollywood actor, passed away on November 24, just weeks before celebrating his 90th birthday. His death left a deep void in the film industry, as fans, colleagues, and family mourned the loss of the iconic star. On his birth anniversary today, December 8, Dharmendra’s daughter, Esha Deol, remembered her father with an emotional note, expressing how much she misses him.

Esha Deol’s emotional tribute to Dharmendra

Esha Deol shared several pictures with her father and wrote, “To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond. ‘Us’ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond… We are always together, Papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully and preciously tucked you in my heart… deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.”

She added, “The magical, precious memories… life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other. I so painfully miss you, Papa… your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter and shayaris.”

Esha also vowed to continue Dharmendra’s legacy. “Your motto, ‘always be humble, be happy, healthy and strong’, I promise to continue your legacy with pride and respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you, Papa. Your darling daughter, your Esha, your Bittu.”

Here’s Abhay Deol’s heartfelt memory

Esha’s cousin and Dharmendra’s nephew, Abhay Deol, also shared a touching memory of the late actor. Posting a childhood photo, he wrote, “Must’ve been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, ‘look at the light’, and had the photographer click this pic. I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday.”

Dharmendra’s legacy in Bollywood remains unmatched, and his family’s heartfelt tributes reflect the deep bond they shared with the actor.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan says superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is on the cards: “We'll go through the narration”