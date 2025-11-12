Dharmendra discharged from hospital to recover at home, family releases statement on his health

Amid reports of his deteriorating condition, Bollywood veteran Dharmendra has been moved to his home. According to a statement from the actor’s family on November 12, he will be transferred to his house to continue his treatment there. They have asked to refrain from spreading any rumors and wish for his continued good health. Previously, Sunny Deol’s team shared a statement confirming that the 89-year-old was recovering and in stable condition as reports of him being on ventilator support spread far and wide.

Dharmendra returns home, family and doctor share confirmations

Now, the Sholay star will be recuperating at his home in Juhu, Mumbai. Here’s what the official statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.

We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

As such, an ambulance seemingly carrying the star was seen moving out of the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. NDTV shared that a doctor from the same hospital confirmed the news of his discharge and that he was moved at 7:30 am this morning. He added that his family will be giving the actor ‘home treatment,’ after collectively deciding to do so.

Dharmendra, who debuted in the Indian film industry back in the 1960s, has been a pivotal name in the popularity of Hindi movies and has dozens of projects over the span of more than six decades. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and is all set to be a part of Ikkis next, set for a December 2025 release.

