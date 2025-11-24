Dharmendra Passes Away: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aamir Khan arrive to pay final respects

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. Now, his contemporary and Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan arrived at his residence to pay his final respects to the icon.

Along with Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan was also spotted making his way to the Deol residence. Apart from them, superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan also arrived to pay their final respects to the veteran star.

Over the years, Amitabh and Dharmendra appeared together in several movies, including Chupke Chupke, Ram Balram, and more. However, their biggest contribution to cinema-and one that forever immortalized their on-screen camaraderie, remains the iconic Sholay.

The legendary star's passing has left a deep void in the lives of countless Indian film fans who grew up with his films etched into their memories.

As the 89-year-old passes away, several industry members are making their way to pay their final respects, an homage rightfully fitting for a legend of his stature. Earlier today, a medical assistance vehicle was seen arriving at his residence, creating much conundrum and intrigue among the public, who began speculating about the actor's passing.

Later, it was reported by several news outlets that the beloved actor had indeed passed away. Soon after, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were seen arriving at his residence to partake in the final rites of Bollywood's ‘He-Man.’

On a side note, Dharmendra had experienced a health scare earlier this month after he was admitted to a hospital. The actor had reportedly been receiving treatment for a respiratory illness and age-related issues, but was soon taken home.

Dharmendra’s final movie

Dharmendra will make his final cinematic appearance in the movie Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, marking it as a posthumous release for the superstar.

The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and is centered around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. Dharmendra plays the role of title character Arun Khetarpal’s father.

