Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty and others arrive

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. The Deol family has arranged a prayer meet in his memory today, on November 27, at Mumbai’s Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End hotel. To honour Dharam Ji's illustrious life and career, Sonu Nigam is reportedly performing his evergreen songs during the gathering. Celebs from the film industry and family members have started reaching the venue to pay their final respects to the divine soul.

The whole Deol family gathered together. Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and Abhay Deol were spotted at the venue recently. Apart from the Deol family, Sidharth Malhotra is among the first ones to reach the venue. The actor was spotted in his car, entering the premises. Later, Shah Rukh Khan's car was spotted reaching the venue. The Khan family arrived to pray for the soul of Dharam Ji and extend their support to Deols in such hard times. Veteran actress Rekha also attended the prayer meet.

Amrita Arora was spotted reaching the venue along with her sister Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Jackie Shroff also reached the prayer meet, while Suniel Shetty marked his presence along with his whole family. Sharman Joshi also attended the prayer meet along with his family to pay their tribute to Dharmendra Deol. Other celebs who were present at the prayer meet- Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Pooja Hegde, Nimrat Kaur, and more.

For the unversed, Dharmendra is survived by Hema Malini, Prakash Kaur, and his six children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta. On the professional front, the veteran actor was last seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His final film will be Ikkis, based on the life of Indian braveheart, Arun Khetarpal, where Dharam Ji will be seen in the role of the martyr soldier, while Agastya Nanda plays the titular role.

