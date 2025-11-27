Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive at Dharmendra's prayer meet to extend their support to Deol family

Salman Khan, who shared a great bond with the late legendary actor Dharmendra, arrived at his prayer meet. The Battle of Galwan actor was spotted sitting in the front of his car, entering the premises. In a blurry glimpse, the actor looked focused and in grief over the loss of the veteran actor.

Salman Khan has always been very close to Dharam Ji and the Deol family. The Megastar never shied away from showing his love and respect for the legendary cinema icon. Even Dharam Ji considered Salman as his son. During his visit to Bigg Boss, the Sholay actor said, "Well, I would call him my son. I have three sons, all of whom are emotional, self-respecting, and truthful... He further remarked, 'But this one is more like me because he is colourful like me,' leaving everyone in splits.

In another instance, when Dharmendra was asked who could fill his shoes in his biopic, he responded with Salman Khan's name.

Madhuri Dixit was also spotted at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai, to pray for the departed soul. She was accompanied by her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, at the prayer meet.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's car was spotted entering the premises. Though the cameras couldn't capture anyone due to the black shield on the glass, it its reported that Shah Rukh, along with his family, attended the prayer meet. Other celebs who were seen attending the prayer meet include- Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Pooja Hegde, Nimrat Kaur, and more.

For the unversed, Dharmendra took his last breath on November 24, 2025. He was 89. The veteran actor passed away due to age-related issues. His final film will be Ikkis, which is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025.

