Dharmendra recuperates at home, Hema Malini and family members plan 90th birthday celebrations: Report

Bollywood icon Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital earlier this week and is reportedly doing better. The superstar was said to have been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital earlier this month due to age-related ailments, following which reports of his supposed deteriorating health surfaced. As rumors kept swirling about him seeking ventilator support for breathing and more, his family dissuaded all fake talk and announced that he was indeed recovering and in a stable condition.

Dharmendra’s latest health status has been revealed

A great update has arrived for the fans and well-wishers of actor Dharmendra. “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha’s," shared a source with Bollywood Hungama, confirming that the actor was feeling better. Dharmendra is all set to commemorate his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025. As such, his family members, including his kids and wife Hema Malini, are planning to celebrate the occasion, claims the report.

Previously, Dharmendra’s hospitalization was observed by his kids, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, who arrived to check in on his health. Wife Hema Malini was also seen frequenting. Later, as reports of his continued treatment surfaced and rumors spread further, Hema Malini and their daughter Esha Deol issued separate statements confirming that he was alive and recuperating.

With the increasing suspicions, the family decided to take the actor home, prompting his discharge from the hospital on November 12, Tuesday, following which his family once again requested privacy and asked the fans to pray for his good health and long life.

Dharmendra, who began his Bollywood career six decades ago in the 1960s, was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and is all set to appear in Agastya Nanda starrer Ikkis next.

