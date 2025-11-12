Dharmendra’s fan gets emotional as actor returns home after hospitalization: ‘Get well soon…’

Dharmendra has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital as rumors about his ill health continue to swirl around the internet. The Bollywood actor was admitted earlier this month over age-related ailments and was reportedly put on ventilator support. As he returned to his Juhu home on November 12, a fan of the actor was spotted outside his residence, emotional over his condition. He was seen wiping tears as it was noted that the Bollywood veteran was returning home in an ambulance.

Dharmendra’s fans shed tears over his hospitalization

The fan, dressed in what appeared to be an auto driver uniform, held a placard in support, “Oh God, please get well soon, Dharamji. From Satyamji 450.” He is among thousands of fans across the country who are wishing for the good health of the superstar.

Previously, Dharmendra was reported to be facing breathlessness and has now been shifted to his home for treatment as per his family's statement on Wednesday.

As reports of his health status started to spread, the actor’s daughter, Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini, put out statements denying false rumors and asked for privacy. Now, he has been shifted to his home in Juhu, where it is noted that he will be recuperating alongside the support of his family.

Aged 89, Dharmendra has been a pillar of the Indian entertainment industry and spread the influence of Bollywood far and wide. In six decades of his career, the star has managed to push out countless hits and become one of the most loved names. The overall response over his deteriorating health has been sorrowful and filled with prayers for his wellbeing.

Many have taken to social media to voice their support for him at this difficult time and wish for his speedy recovery. They are praying that the actor to lives long and stays healthy.

ALSO READ: Govinda rushed to hospital at 1 am after falling unconscious at home, undergoes multiple tests