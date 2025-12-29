Ram Gopal Varma shares Dhurandhar 2 review: 'The fireball of the southies invasion into Bollywood has been kicked'

Dhurandhar has finally made its way into the Rs 1000 crore club. The Aditya Dhar film has exceeded expectations by delivering a houseful show even weeks after its release. Given its roaring success, all eyes are now on its sequel, Dhurandhar 2. Well, Ram Gopal Varma has been able to glance at the upcoming spy thriller and teased fans with a subtle update. Read on!

Ram Gopal Varma gives an update about Dhurandhar 2

After the massive success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, moviegoers are now looking forward to the release of Dhurandhar 2. Seems like Ram Gopal Varma got the opportunity to take a look at the upcoming film, and he was pretty impressed with it. Hence, he recently took to X and shared that if Dhurandhar scared the audience, its upcoming sequel will terrify them.

In his tweet, the senior filmmaker wrote, “THE FIRE BALL of the SOUTHIES invasion into BOLLYWOOD has been KICKED back by @AdityaDharFilms left foot, named #dhurandhar and now his right foot getting ready with #dhurandhar 2. From what I saw of the 2nd part, if the 1st SCARED them, the 2nd will TERRIFY them.”

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet:

When Ram Gopal Varma praised Aditya Dhar

A while ago, Ram Gopal Varma heaped praise on Dhar by penning a long note on social media. In his note, the D Company filmmaker called the actioner a ‘quantum leap’ in Indian cinema.

RGV wrote, “I believe that @AdityaDharFilms has completely and single-handedly changed the future of Indian cinema, be it north or south. That’s because Duradhar is not just a film... it is a quantum leap.”

Soon, Dhar responded to his tweet, stating that he admires RGV’s work and aspires to work with him one day. The Dhurandhar maker wrote, “I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Verma. That never happened. But somewhere along the way, without knowing it, I worked inside your cinema.”

Coming to Dhurandhar, it’s the first instalment of a two-part film series, led by Ranveer Singh. He is joined by an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and more. Dhurandhar 2 is officially scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid 2026.

