Dhurandhar 2 locked for Eid 2026; set to release in five languages simultaneously

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5, 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film ended on a cliffhanger and announced its sequel, which is set to be released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid next year.

Now, the makers have confirmed that the sequel will be released simultaneously in five different languages, making it a pan-Indian venture.

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh starrer to release in five different languages

Dhurandhar opened to a massive response this year, easily becoming one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. Owing to the overwhelming reception, especially in the southern region, the makers have decided to release the sequel in multiple languages.

The sequel will not only release in Hindi but will also hit theaters in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film focuses on the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a spy recruited by IB chief Ajay Sanyal for Project Dhurandhar.

The undercover mission has Jaskirat infiltrating Pakistan’s Karachi underworld to dismantle terror networks. He becomes a gangster himself to gain trust and gather intelligence, culminating in a major revenge operation against the ISI mastermind.

How he manages to complete this mission and the exploration of his origins are expected to be revealed in the sequel.

As the upcoming film is set to become one of the most anticipated ventures in Indian cinema, director Aditya Dhar, along with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, has decided to scale up the spy thriller’s narrative ambition, turning it into a larger cinematic spectacle.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and several others in key roles.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film

Following the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh was expected to appear next in Don 3. However, Pinkvilla recently reported that the actor has stepped away from the project. He is said to be uninterested in starring in back-to-back gangster films, especially with Dhurandhar falling within a similar genre.

Moreover, it has been learned that Singh has fast-tracked his zombie project, tentatively titled Pralay, with director Jai Mehta.

