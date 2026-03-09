Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: Where to watch Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s action spy-thriller

The action-loaded trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has left netizens buzzing, with many calling it the biggest upcoming release. While the Aditya Dhar film is inching towards its big screen release on March 19, 2026, fans are eager to know where it can be enjoyed on OTT. For those curious, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar. Read on for more details!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge on OTT

After breaking multiple records at the box office with Dhurandhar Part 1, Aditya Dhar revealed the awaited trailer of Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge. Ahead of its big screen debut, cinebuffs want to know on which OTT platform the movie will be released.

Well, at the end of the trailer, the makers mentioned JioHotstar as its official streaming platform. While the official date of its OTT debut isn’t announced yet, the movie is expected to premiere on the streaming giant 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release, as customary.

To refresh your memory, Dhurandhar was sold to Netflix as a pre-release deal. Hence, the movie came on it eight weeks after its release, as per OTT regulations. But since Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar, Jio Studios can decide when to make it available to the OTT audience.

Another major change that happened is the music label. The music rights of Dhurandhar were owned by Saregama. But this time, they have gone to T-series.

After the trailer release, advance booking for Dhurandhar The Revenge also kicked off. As reported by Pinkvilla, the Ranveer Singh starrer has sold around 200,000 tickets for its paid previews, worth INR 9 crore (approx.). The movie surpassed the INR 8.75 crore nett of Stree 2 to become the Bollywood film with the highest paid previews.

In Dhurandhar The Revenge, the audience will see Ranveer’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s transformation and back story that compelled him to become Hamza Ali Mazari. Apart from Singh, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera. The film is set to return this time in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh goes on rampage as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Aditya Dhar's actioner