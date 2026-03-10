Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s co-star Saumya Tandon reveals ‘he did fantastic job’ with ‘restrained acting’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to take over the big screens next week. While Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari took over the industry by storm, Saumya Tandon also gave an impactful performance as Rehman Dakait’s wife, Ulfat. During a recent interview, the actress shared her favorite scene of Ranveer in the 2025 film. Read on!

Saumya Tandon lauds Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar Part 1

When Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was released last year, everyone was talking about Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s impeccable performances. But there were many who were impressed with the way Saumya Tandon broke free of her happy-go-lucky and cheerful characters and played such an intense role as Ulfat.

While the actress loves the scene in which she slaps her on-screen husband Rehman Dakait (played by Khanna), she was also in awe of Singh’s silent and restrained acting. While talking to Mirchi Plus, Tandon expressed that Ranveer managed to beautifully convey but control the fear, anger, and sadness he had upon seeing his fellow spy being brutally punished.

“Silently, he did that so beautifully. He is a very good and restrained work,” she added, stating that silent and restrained acting is more difficult in comparison to performances that are loud and full of dialogue. “Definitely, Akshaye is endearing, beautiful, and gorgeous, but even Ranveer has done a fantastic job,” opined the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame.

In the same interview, Tandon revealed that she is part of the upcoming film, Dhurandhar 2. Even though she has a small role to play, the actress will be seen in the second and final instalment of Dhar’s blockbuster film.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

The buzz and anticipation around Dhurandhar The Revenge is on an all-time high, thanks to the mammoth success of Part 1. This time, the makers will be taking the audience back in time to showcase how and why Jaskirat Singh Rangi became Hamza Ali Mazari.

Singh is joined by ace actors like Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, Raj Zutshi, and many others. Dhurandhar The Revenge will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

