Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s film eyes over 3 hour runtime but will be shorter than first one

Everyone is waiting for the next half of Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh-led espionage action thriller will be making its way to the cinemas on March 19, 2026, and we may finally have more information on its release. According to the CBFC website, the Aditya Dhar directorial will have a runtime of 208 minutes, marking another lengthy film.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime revealed online

As per reports on Thursday, the runtime for the sequel, called Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been revealed at an impressive 3 hours and 28 minutes. It is only seven minutes shorter than Part 1, which ran for 3 hours and 35 minutes following its release on December 5, 2025. The first part of the film also included a 4-minute post-credit scene.

Both films are among some of the longest ever in Bollywood, with the second one falling just behind the likes of Swades, which ran for 210 mins (3 hr, 30 min), and just over Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! with 206 mins (3 hr 26 min). It ties with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and the Telugu-language release Suvarna Sundari.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to clash with Yash starrer Toxic at the box office, which will also release on the same date. Previously, Ram Charan’s Peddi was also eyeing a similar release plan but decided to move to an August 2026 premiere instead. This follows Dhurandhar’s absolute takeover of the Indian cinemas after its December theatrical release.

Initially planned as a single project, the film was later split into 2 parts and has wonderfully worked for the production thus far, managing to come close to Rs 800 crore so far in domestic box office earnings.

About Dhurandhar 2

Following the passing of Rehman Dakait in part 1, the film is expected to show Ranveer Singh’s rise and execution of a meticulous plan to take down enemy forces. Yami Gautam has been reported to join her husband’s project for a cameo role; however, more details regarding the character have not been revealed so far.

