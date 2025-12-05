Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar film locks Eid 2026, set to clash with Toxic and Dhamaal 4

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited movie, Dhurandhar has finally hit the cinemas today. The 3 hour and 34 minutes long spy action drama presents Ranveer Singh in a no-nonsense action avatar. Pinkvilla has earlier revealed that Dhurandhar will be a two-part story, of which the concluding part will hit the big screens in Summer 2026. And now, the makers have officially locked the release date of Dhurandhar Part 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

The first part of the spy action saga ends with an exciting post-credit scene along with the release date of its sequel. The end slate pops up with a text, Revenge, hinting towards the epic showdown in the second installment. Dhurandhar 2 is officially scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, which will coincide with Eid 2026. That's barely 3 months after the first part.

Earlier, Gangs of Wassepur and Rakta Charitra followed a similar kind of release strategy. However, it will not be a clear run for Dhurandhar 2 at the box office, as it will have to face two other big releases, Toxic and Dhamaal 4. Time will tell how this three-way clash will turn out!

About Toxic and Dhamaal 4

For the unversed, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and others. The Geethu Mohandas-directed gangster action drama is among the biggest releases of 2026. The movie will also mark the return of Yash on the big screen after the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2. Dhamaal 4, on the other hand, stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with the OG ensemble cast Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta, and others. The Indra Kumar directorial has immense brand value.

Coming back to Dhurandhar, the movie drew inspiration from real-life events, Indian intelligence operations and the Lyari gang war in Pakistan. Besides Ranveer Singh, the movie has an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

