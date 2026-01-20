Dhurandhar 2: Sara Arjun spills the beans about her role in Ranveer Singh starrer

The raging success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar brought actress Sara Arjun to the spotlight. In an interview, the actress confirmed being part of its much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar 2. Sara also spilled the beans about her character, Yalina Jamali, and what the audience can expect from her. Read on!

Sara Arjun spills the beans about her character in Dhurandhar 2

In Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun played the role of Yalina Jamali, the daughter of a scheming politician who gets married to Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari. In the upcoming sequel to the mega blockbuster, she will be reprising her role. In a chat with NDTV, the actress spoke about her character’s arc and what to expect from Yalina in Dhurandhar 2.

Sara said, “You will see Yalina's true strength. The actual scope of my character is in part two, mostly... We had a lot of discussion initially, before starting on.” Sara continued that while prepping for her character in Dhurandhar, she had a lot of discussions with director Aditya Dhar.

They wanted Yalina to come across as a very happy and bright soul who is similar to what Sara is in real life. According to the 20-year-old actress, all characters should matter to the story and not be just a prop.

In the same interview, Sara stated that looking at the roaring success of part 1, the audiences have high expectations for its sequel. Having said that, she revealed that moviegoers can expect a lot more of everything they saw in Part 1, be it action, drama, or the thrills of it. “There's a lot more of all that coming in part two,” stated the youngster.

About Dhurandhar 2

After being entertained for 214 minutes, the audience was delighted to hear that its sequel is underway. Led by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s actioner will see Akshaye Khanna. However, an insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that Akshaye is not shooting any new scenes for the film.

The source stated, "There is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment. His portions were wrapped earlier and are part of key flashback moments in the narrative." For the unaware, the film is slated to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid 2026.

