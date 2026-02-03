Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh returns for an explosive revenge, dialogue at the end steals the show

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is slated to release on March 19, 2026. More than a month before its release, the makers have unveiled the first teaser for the sequel, which is set to explore the undertones and continue the gripping tale.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Teaser

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge offers a quick recap of the events of the first film, showing Ranveer’s character, Hamza, preparing himself for a battle yet to come. The revenge following the events of the first movie will now unfold, with glimpses hinting at a deeper exploration of his origins.

With a glimpse lasting over a minute, the makers have presented a slickly edited teaser, accompanied by yet another banger of a soundtrack that is impossible not to vibe with. Ending the teaser, Hamza (Jaskirat Singh Rangi) says, “Yeh Naya Hindustan Hain, Yeh Ghar Mein Ghusega Bhi….Aur Maarega bhi.”

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film focuses on the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a spy recruited by IB chief Ajay Sanyal for Project Dhurandhar.

The undercover mission sees Jaskirat infiltrating Pakistan’s Karachi underworld to dismantle terror networks. He becomes a gangster himself to gain trust and gather intelligence, culminating in a major revenge operation against an ISI mastermind. How he manages to complete the mission, along with the exploration of his origins, is expected to be revealed in the sequel.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast further includes Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Bimal Oberoi, Asif Ali Haider Khan, Naveen Kaushik, and others in key roles.

Recently, following its massive box-office run, Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix. Initially, there were speculations that the film had been cut or edited for its digital release. However, Pinkvilla exclusively learned from the makers that no cuts or alterations were made, and the streaming version remains identical to the theatrical cut.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film

Following the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh was expected to appear next in Don 3. However, Pinkvilla reported that the actor has stepped away from the project. He is said to be uninterested in starring in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar falls within a similar genre.

Additionally, it has been learned that Singh has fast-tracked his zombie project, tentatively titled Pralay, with director Jai Mehta.

