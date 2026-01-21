Dhurandhar 2: Vicky Kaushal to join Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming actioner? Here’s what we know

Aditya Dhar’s upcoming actioner, Dhurandhar Part 2, is one of the most-awaited movies of 2026, thanks to the massive success of its first part. A new update from the film has made fans excited. A report by Mid-Day suggests that Vicky Kaushal will be joining the star cast in the action-drama. Read on!

Vicky Kaushal to join Dhurandhar 2?

Ranveer Singh is all set to lead Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. But seems like Vicky Kaushal will also be joining the cast, comprising R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. A source close to the project told Mid-Day that the director has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2.

“The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories' timelines. Vicky's character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer's character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks,” revealed the industry insider.

Evidently, Vicky will be joining the project as Major Vihaan Shergill from Dhar’s directorial debut movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Apparently, this isn’t a last-minute addition as Kaushal already shot his scenes last year before the release of Dhurandhar. The source also stated that Vicky is one of Aditya's favourite actors. “The director was only too happy to design sequences that laid the foundation for a spin-off in the future,” added the source.

While Kaushal is joining the cast, fans will only get a glimpse of Akshaye Khanna’s character, which will be limited to a couple of flashback scenes. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that there is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment.

“His portions were wrapped earlier and are part of key flashback moments in the narrative,” a source clarified, adding that the makers are aiming to release the trailer by the end of February. While Dhurandhar Part 1 continues to entertain the audience on big screens, Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

