Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun's father Raj Arjun pens a note: 'I thought I was raising her...'

Actor Raj Arjun has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram as his daughter, Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun, gains praise for her powerful debut performance in Bollywood. In his note, the actor said that his journey as an artist has been shaped and strengthened by his daughter. Raj wrote, “One father, one artist… and the journey of two dreams”, calling Sara the driving force behind his success.

Raj Arjun recalled that when he arrived in Mumbai, his life was driven by “hunger for art and faith in myself.” He said he had no identity, no contacts, and struggled through years of rejections. But everything changed in 2005 with the birth of Sara, whom he called the light that brought back his passion. Raj wrote, “Daughters are blessings", adding that he understood this deeply only after she entered his life.

His first lead role in Ram Gopal Varma’s Shabri came soon after Sara’s birth, although the film faced delays. Raj said that even during difficult years when work stopped, Sara kept him steady. He added that he stayed strong for his daughter, but in reality, “she was the one holding me together.”

Here’s what Raj Arjun said about his journey with Sara

Raj explained that while many believe fathers guide their daughters, his experience was the opposite. In his words, “People say fathers show daughters the path… but my story is the opposite. I reached my destination because of my daughter.” He also shared that during uncertain years, Sara’s presence gave him courage. “Work would stop, roads looked blurry… but she was growing… silently… holding me together.”

He described fatherhood as a role that changes with time. “Being a father is not just being a father. Sometimes you have to be a dad, sometimes a friend, and sometimes like the air — giving freedom and space,” he wrote. Raj said he never built her path but simply “walked beside her,” telling her, “Dream your dreams… I am right behind you.”

Sara Arjun, known for her acclaimed performance as a child artist in Deiva Thirumagal, has now stepped into Hindi cinema with Dhurandhar. She plays Yaalina Jamil, the onscreen wife of Ranveer Singh, and has received appreciation for her maturity and screen presence at just 20. Raj ended his note by saying, “The story isn’t over yet… the rest of the journey awaits in the next breath…”

