Dhurandhar controversy explained: Makers reveal why Ranveer Singh–Sara Arjun age gap was necessary

Dhurandhar has continued its strong box office run since its theatrical release on December 5, crossing Rs 334 crore domestically within just 10 days. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan in key roles. While the film has been widely praised for its performances and scale, it also faced criticism even before release over the 20-year age gap between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun.

The debate began after the first-look teaser dropped, with several viewers questioning the casting choice. As the film’s success grows, the makers have now addressed the controversy and clarified why the age difference was essential to the story.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra explains the creative choice

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently told Free Press Journal that the age gap between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun was not accidental but deeply connected to the film’s narrative. According to him, the story specifically required a much younger female character, and changing that detail would have weakened the impact of the plot.

He explained that Ranveer Singh’s character is written as someone who is trying to trap Sara Arjun’s character, making her age a crucial part of the storyline. Chhabra added that while there was no shortage of talented actresses in the 26–27 age group, casting an older actor would have diluted the story they wanted to tell. He said the team was aware the decision would spark conversations but chose to stay true to the script.

Addressing the online backlash, Mukesh Chhabra admitted that he found many social media reactions amusing. He stated that not every creative choice can be explained immediately and that some answers are meant to unfold over time. He also hinted that the reasoning behind the casting will become even clearer when Dhurandhar 2 releases next year, without revealing major spoilers.

Why Sara Arjun was finalized after 1,300 auditions

Chhabra also revealed that nearly 1,300 girls auditioned before Sara Arjun was selected. The makers wanted surprise casting and a face that felt fresh. Although Sara has worked as a child actor earlier, he felt she brought a new energy to the role. Having worked with her before, Chhabra said he had seen her grow as an actor and noticed a depth in her performance during auditions.

He added that audiences will see a stronger and more expanded character arc for Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar 2, which is set to release on March 19, 2026.

