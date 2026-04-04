Dhurandhar: DYK Akshaye Khanna’s role was rejected by Bollywood and South stars due to Ranveer Singh?

Dhurandhar sent shockwaves to the industry by breaking multiple records at the box office, back in 2025. Among the impressive ensemble cast was Akshaye Khanna whose portrayal of Rehman Dakait in the movie was highly lauded by the audience. When he didn’t make it to Part 2, the viewers were a little displeased. Recently, casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that two Bollywood stars and even a South Indian actor said no to playing the part. Read on for more details!

Akshaye Khanna’s role rejected by Bollywood and South stars reveals Mukesh Chhabra

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar brought Akshaye Khanna to the forefront, with many calling it his second innings. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait received immense praise and love from cinema goers. But did you know many actors rejected the role?

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra said, “I can't take any names, but 2-3 actors had said no for his role. I am sure they are regretting that decision today. An actor from South and two from Bollywood gave very weird logic. They said that this is an ensemble cast and it's actually Ranveer's film, but Aditya moves on from negative thoughts quickly.”

When Mukesh approached Khanna, he quickly agreed to meet him to discuss the role. The Dil Chahta Hair actor went to the narration and said that it’s a fantastic script. The next morning, he texted Chhabra that he was doing the film.

In an earlier interview with India Today, the casting director stated that Khanna came and sat for four hours to listen to the story. “He quietly listened. He kept smoking. When we finished, he said, ‘F**k, it’s very good’. Then he said, ‘Well done, yaar. Bada maza aayega,’” Chhabra said.

After him, the first person who came on board was R. Madhavan (playing Ajay Sanyal). Apparently, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal had their doubts initially, but they were quick to join the cast. While Khanna was a key player in Part 1, his role was restricted to only a flashback scene in Dhurandhar The Revenge. On the work front, Akshaye will be next seen in Ikka.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Vicky Kaushal hails Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Aditya Dhar, says ‘Aap sabhi Dhurandhar ho’