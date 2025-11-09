Dhurandhar: Meet R Madhavan as ‘Charioteer of Karma’ in first intense look from Ranveer Singh starrer

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is currently one of the most-awaited Hindi films of 2025. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, boasts a stellar star cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. While fans are awaiting the trailer release, the makers are dropping first-look posters of each character from the upcoming spy actioner. After revealing the ‘death angle’ Arjun Rampal’s first look, Ranveer Singh and team unveiled the intense first look poster of R Madhavan.

Sharing the poster, the Don 3 actor calls Madhavan’s character ‘The Charioteer of Karma’. In the shared poster, Maddy gave an intense yet intriguing look, donning a formal suit, filling the shoes of a top intelligence officer.

Reportedly, the Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein actor is playing the reel-life role of Ajit Doval, the former director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau and the current National Security Advisor of India. The make-up and prosthetic team deserves a special shout-out as Madhavan looks exactly like the replica of Ajit Doval.

This is another real-life inspired character for R Madhavan, as the actor previously went into the skin of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his biographical drama titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is also signed on to play the role of G.D. Naidu, the Indian inventor and engineer, in an upcoming film titled G.D.N - The Edison of India.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the trailer is slated to release on November 12, 2025, at 12:12 PM. Reportedly, the trailer will be launched in a grand event at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Bankrolled by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. The first look posters of other cast members, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, are expected to be dropped in the next couple of days, before the trailer launch.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Will Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress finally release? Jhulan Goswami biopic makers plead after Women’s World Cup win