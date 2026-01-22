Dhurandhar on OTT: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster online

It’s been weeks since Dhurandhar has been dominating big screens. After the mega success of Aditya Dhar’s actioner, the audience is now looking forward to watching the Ranveer Singh starrer on television. If you’re also one of these ardent cinephiles, then we have some good news. Dhurandhar is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from January 30, 2026. Read on!

Dhurandhar on OTT

Be it Ranveer Singh’s Hamsa or Akshaye Khanna’s power-packed comeback, Dhurandhar has been on everyone’s lips ever since the film made its theatrical debut. Despite its domination of cinemas, moviegoers are looking forward to enjoying the actioner once again on their TV sets. According to a report by Economic Times, the movie will be making its OTT debut on Netflix. Viewers can start streaming the action-thriller from January 30, 2026.

About Dhurandhar

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar created history by crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark within three weeks of its release. It then went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country. It’s also one of the longest Indian films ever made, with a runtime of 214 minutes.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the movie revolves around an undercover agent who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld. Singh is joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Saumya Tandon, and many others. Towards the end of the film, the makers also announced the arrival of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

About Dhurandhar Part 2

The second part of the blockbuster is reportedly titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While Singh will reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari, Khanna’s Rehman Dakait will be limited to only some flashback scenes. If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal will also be joining the star cast as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill from Dhar’s directorial debut film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Dhurandhar Part 2 will also see the return of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. For the unaware, the much-awaited sequel is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

