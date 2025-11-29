Dhurandhar OTT Release: When and where is Ranveer Singh starrer likely to stream online? REPORT

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on December 5, 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is reportedly set to stream on a major OTT platform after its theatrical run. Here are the details.

When and where to stream Dhurandhar online after theatrical release?

According to a report by OTTPlay, Netflix has acquired the digital rights to Dhurandhar. After its box office run, the movie will reportedly begin streaming on January 30, 2026. However, official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Official trailer and plot of Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is an action-packed saga said to be based on true incidents. The movie follows the story of a fearless Indian intelligence agent who undertakes a daring Black Ops mission in Pakistan's Lyari region, tasked with fighting terrorism and dismantling a dreaded crime network.

Some reports suggested that the film was inspired by the life of Major Mohit Sharma, an Army officer and Ashoka Chakra recipient. However, Aditya Dhar has clarified that the film is not based on Sharma's life.

Moreover, the film is said to be a two-part venture, with the second installment expected to hit the big screens in the first half of 2026. Interestingly, the movie is also speculated to have a runtime of 3.5 hours. While unconfirmed, if true, it would be one of the longest-running Bollywood films in recent years.

Cast and crew of Dhurandhar

With Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, and many others in key roles.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is co-produced by him alongside Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

The film's music and background score are composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Vikash Nowlakha handles cinematography, while Shivkumar V. Panicker serves as the editor.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in a pivotal role in the action film Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie featured him reprising his role as ACP Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba.

Additionally, the actor made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's The Ba****ds of Bollywood.

