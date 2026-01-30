Dhurandhar OTT Twitter Verdict: Here’s what netizens have to say about Ranveer Singh starrer after digital debut

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. After a tremendous run at the box office, the film is now available to stream on Netflix from January 30, 2026.

As the film makes its digital debut, here’s what netizens have to say about the spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar OTT Twitter Verdict

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that the film was excellent and that they were watching it for the second time, this time in Tamil, while thanking Netflix.

Another netizen said that Aditya Dhar had made the film exceptionally well, calling it top-notch and easily the best thing they had watched in recent times. They added that the film gave them goosebumps and chills, leaving them in silence after the screen went black, and remarked that it was cinema doing what cinema does best. The user also hinted that revenge was loading and said they would be seated on March 19, 2026, for Dhurandhar 2.

However, there were also comments about certain portions of the film being muted and trimmed. A third user said that Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had premiered on Netflix on January 30, 2026, after a record-breaking theatrical run, but added that the film’s content had been trimmed, including a 10-minute cut and muted dialogues.

Here are the tweets to read:

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film focuses on the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a spy recruited by IB chief Ajay Sanyal for Project Dhurandhar.

The undercover mission sees Jaskirat infiltrate Pakistan’s Karachi underworld to dismantle terror networks. He becomes a gangster himself to gain trust and gather intelligence, culminating in a major revenge operation against an ISI mastermind.

How he manages to complete the mission and the exploration of his origins are expected to be revealed in the sequel, which is slated for release on March 19, 2026.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and several others in key roles.

