Dhurandhar: Part One Run Time Revealed: Is Ranveer Singh starrer as long as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal?

Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie, Dhurandhar, is set to blaze the big screens on December 5, 2025. The spy-gangster action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, is making waves for its raw and rustic approach, ever since the trailer dropped online. Netizens are also drawing parallels between Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on social media, citing similar looks, gory action, and promotional strategies. For the record, like Animal, Dhurandhar also kicked off its marketing with a recreational version of an old Punjabi song. And now, we have learnt that Dhurandhar's runtime is also similar to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial.

According to sources, the Dhurandhar team is planning to lock its final cut at 3 hours and 20 minutes long. It is said to be the tentative runtime as of now, as makers are yet to submit the final print to the Censor Board of Film Certification. If it gets censored to the runtime mentioned above, it will be Ranveer Singh's longest film ever, surpassing his 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do, which ran for 2 hours and 51 minutes.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal had a runtime of 3 hours 21 minutes and was censored with an A-rating (Adults Only). There's a chance the upcoming Ranveer Singh movie might also secure an A rating, given the violence and gore shown in the trailer. There will be clarity on Dhurandhar's runtime in the next couple of days. After Animal, Pushpa 2 also had a runtime of around 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). While Animal hit the screens in the first week of December 2023, Pushpa 2 set wildfire at the box office in the first week of December 2024, and now Dhurandhar is also eyeing to recreate the same box office explosion in the first week of December 2025.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. A 4-minute-8-second-long trailer was released on November 18, three weeks prior to the release. The fate of Dhurandhar will be very crucial for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor, as his last few ventures didn't hit the mark at the box office. Dhurandhar will have a sequel, expected to hit the big screens in Summer 2026.

