Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh introduces Arjun Rampal as ‘Angel of Death’ with a rugged and unflinching look

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on December 5, 2025, with the trailer set to drop on November 12. Now, the Ram Leela actor himself has unveiled the first look of Arjun Rampal in an intense avatar.

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh introduces Arjun Rampal’s first look

Ranveer Singh unveiled the first look of Arjun Rampal from Dhurandhar and captioned it, “The Angel of Death. The countdown begins - 4 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December.”

In the new poster, Arjun Rampal looks intense with a subtle yet piercing stare. The actor sports a grim expression, flaunting his dense beard and rugged style.

See the post here:

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is an upcoming spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The movie, written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, centers on a spy who goes undercover in enemy territory to gather intelligence and prevent a major crisis.

While more details about the flick remain under wraps, it is expected to explore themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and gritty realism. Reports also suggest that the story is inspired by real-life events.

Apart from Singh and Rampal, the movie features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Keith Sequeira, Manav Gohil, and several others in key roles.

The film's music and background score are composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with Vikash Nowlakha and Shivkumar V. Panicker handling cinematography and editing, respectively.

Arjun Rampal’s work front

On the work front, Arjun Rampal last appeared in a lead role in the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer mystery horror film Nikita Roy. Directed by Kussh S. Sinha, the movie also featured Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role and received mixed reviews upon release.

He also appeared in a significant role in Season 2 of the Netflix series Rana Naidu, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

Looking ahead, Arjun is set to appear in upcoming films such as The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Nastik, 3 Monkeys, and Blind Game. Additionally, he also has the web series O Saathi Re lined up in his slate of projects.

